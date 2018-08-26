The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a national debate on good governance, saying the government has ‘’irredeemably failed’’ in every sector of national life.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja, noted that available data, both locally and internationally, had confirmed that the Buhari administration had failed woefully in all its promises and claims, particularly on the fight against corruption, the need to improve the economy, security, democracy as well as national unity and cohesion.

The party also observed that Buhari’s claim over fight against corruption had been exposed to be a big lie, describing it as a charade designed to hound perceived political opponents, while providing cover for alleged humongous corruption and pillaging of resources by agents of the presidency.

PDP stated, ‘’Instead of fighting corruption, this administration is practically a felonious empire of corrupt individuals, certificate forgers, contract infiltrators, looters of treasuries and well-known liars, making it head to toe, the biggest assemblage of plunderers in the history of our nation.

‘’We ask, if, Mr. President is indeed a man of integrity, as his handlers want the world to believe, why is he comfortable employing, embracing, surrounding himself with and offering protection to corrupt persons, certificate forgers and liars as ministers, advisers and political associates?

‘’Are there things Mr. President benefits or has in common with such individuals that attract them to him or for which they enjoy his cover to steal public funds in parastatals, agencies and ministries, particularly those under the direct supervision of the President?’’

PDP claimed that due to the incompetence and corruption of the Buhari Presidency, the nation’s once robust economy had been wrecked, resulting in unbearable hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation, strange sicknesses and untold depression with compatriots resorting to suicide missions and slavery as options.

The party further claimed that under President Buhari, the nation has become dangerously divided, and violent clashes and bloodletting have become the order of the day, adding that ‘’rights of citizens are daily violated; democratic institutions, including the courts and the National Assembly have come under attack; elections are rigged with impunity; the unity of our beloved country is now under stress.’’

‘’Moreover, the Buhari administration cannot boast of any major development project it has initiated, executed and completed in the last three years, in any part of the country’’, the party further stated.

‘’If anything, Mr. President has been going around the country shopping for projects executed by other persons, including PDP governors, to commission.’’

The PDP said it was ready to commence a series to expose the lies and failures of the administration as well as the huge liability, woes and dangers it had brought on the nation, while also challenging both the Presidency and the APC to an open debate on governance, where the party would further expose the failures of the APC and Buhari Presidency to Nigerians.