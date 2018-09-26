The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to show his zero tolerance for corruption by instigating an open inquest into the N2.5 billion scandal, involving First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The opposition party said that nothing is more scandalous than the fact that while President Buhari is in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York mouthing his war against corruption, a huge broth of corruption, in which his wife was mentioned, is simmering under his own roof.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, said that the scandal had further vindicated the stand of the PDP that President Buhari presides over a government of corruption, where his close relatives, officials and a cabal of associates are enmeshed in sleazy deals but parading themselves as saints.

The party said it was instructive to note that the First Lady has already admitted that her detained security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials”, a position which inadvertently exposes the attempt by the police to conceal the matter.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians should note that the presidency has suddenly gone dumb on a N2.5 billion fraud under its roof, saying: “Does this not amount to admittance of complicity by the Buhari Presidency, which is becoming notorious as a den of certificate forgers and persons of questionable character.”

The PDP stressed that President Buhari, by now, must have learnt that Nigerians are not buying the lame denial by our First Lady, who had rushed to town to disown her detained security aide, Sani Baba Inna, just because the lid is off the can of worms.

Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP and indeed Nigerians have always pointed to the very expensive lifestyle and personal effects, including posh jewelries, daily paraded by close relatives of Mr. President, thus belying gimmicks and stunts of the first family being saintly and pro-poor.

“Also, there have been allegations of acquisitions of sprawling and choice property in Nigeria and other countries by persons close to the president.”

The opposition party noted that it is common knowledge that aides of former presidents and those of former first ladies are currently facing trial in open court over similar allegations and this should not be an exception.

“The PDP, however, hopes that the detained aide will not be ‘escorted’ out of the country to prevent him from opening up, as was the case of disgraced former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun,” it said.