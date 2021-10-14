PDP chairmanship: Why Northern stakeholders consensus meeting in Abuja failed

Details have emerged on why the meeting of the northern caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick a consensus candidate for the national chairmanship of the party failed to hold.

According to credible sources in the party who spoke with newsmen, the highly anticipated meeting which was scheduled to hold by 8 pm on Wednesday could not hold and had to be postponed till Thursday at 11 am.

Our source said the meeting where a consensus candidate will be picked among Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu (Benue State) and Senator Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi) could not hold because the governors wanted to make further consultations owing to the refusal of Shema and Nazif to step down for Ayu.

He said “Yesterday’s meeting to select Consensus candidate could not hold because when the Govs saw the mood and number of people mobilised in and out of the venue, they realised their scheme will fail except they appeal to some top stakeholders and come clean instead of the manipulations. They then postpone it till 11 am this morning”.

“Another meeting later held last night where Bauchi Governor and others pleaded that all the Governors had decided on Ayu and that they will like the few stakeholders to please support him”.

“Ayu was also brought in to appeal and plead for support and gave assurances that he will ensure a level playing field. The final thing is that Ayu may emerge as consensus candidate while Shema and Nazif may be persuaded to withdraw”.

“The scheme begin to unravel at the North East meeting when Nazif found out that the Bauchi Governor encouraged Senator Abdul Ningi to join the race in order to stop Nazif. The plan is for them to pick Ningi over Nazif and get Ningi to withdraw for Ayu”.

“When Nazif threatened them that whatever happens he will contest at the convention and Shema also sent a clear signal that he will not withdraw and will go-ahead to the convention ground, the Bala Mohammed and the other Governors realised their plot will fail except they beg other stakeholders”.