PDP chairman files N5 billion suit against Kassim Afegbua over ‘defamation of character’

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has sued Kassim Afegbua, former Edo commissioner of information, for alleged defamation of character.

Afegbua was said to have accused Secondus of mismanaging N10 billion from the sale of nomination forms for the 2019 election.

Secondus, through his counsel, Emeka Etiaba, had asked Afegbua to retract the story, apologise and pay N1 billion in damages, or face legal action.

In a suit filed at the federal capital territory (FCT) high court by Etiaba, Secondus is claiming N5 billion for “libelous publications” in newspapers following Afegbua’s refusal to retract the allegations.

In the writ of summons filed against Afegbua and some newspapers, Secondus is seeking a declaration that Afegbua has failed to prove that the PDP generated N10 billion from the sale of nomination forms and/or other sources since 2017.

He also wants the court to declare that the publications against him are false and malicious.

“And an order of this Court directing the Defendants to publish a written apology in all the News and Social media platforms including but not limited to the Daily Trust Newspaper, Daily Sun Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, The Guardian Newspaper, Punch Newspaper, Pilot, New Telegraph, The Nation, Nigerian Television Authority, African Independent Television, Channels Television among others where the Defamatory materials were published and in particular, the 2nd and 3rd Defendants’ Newspapers,” the suit reads.

“An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents and privies from further making the defamatory publications against the Claimant.

“Damages for the sum of N5,000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) only, being general damages for the humiliation, castigation, vilification, attack of the Claimant’s integrity and person by the defamatory publications.

“Prince Secondus further claims that the publications are false and the said publications which the 1st Defendant knows to be false have brought him to odium and have seriously challenged his right standing in the society as a trustworthy character.

“Prince Secondus also noted that the libelous publications have been read by prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, members of the Public (both Nigerians and non-Nigerians) as they were published in several news and social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others operating both in Nigeria and in the whole world.”

Secondus said the publications were read by his pastors, governors, senators, lawmakers, commissioners, prominent members of his party and have portrayed his personality in bad light.