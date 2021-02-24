



As part of reconciliatory moves, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met with the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and recognised him as the leader of the party in the green chamber.

The Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee (NWC) met with Hon. Elumelu and other members of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives at the Wadata national secretariat of the party, following the lifting of the over one-year suspension slammed on the members.

At the meeting, Secondus asked the lawmakers to reinvigorate opposition in the House of Representatives.

He charged Elumelu and the other PDP legislators to speak with one strong voice in the interest of Nigerians.

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and the needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives.

“You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues. The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians needs you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest”, Secondus stated.





Elumelu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the leadership of the party for lifting the suspension and pledged to ensure a reinvigorated opposition in the House of Representatives.

Elumelu stressed that the PDP is one indivisible body adding that with the resolution of the leadership crisis, the opposition in the green chamber has been repositioned for the task ahead.

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice and the lifting of this suspension has reenergized us for the task ahead.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Elumelu lauded the effort of the leadership of the party in resolving the crisis in the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

“With the lifting of this suspension, we are one, united in the PDP family. We will do everything possible to provide the opposition that the PDP believes in, so that come 2023, we will be taking over the leadership of this country” Elumelu stated.

The minority leader, also expressed concerns over the level of insecurity in the country adding that all effort must be made to restore peace, unity and national cohesiveness in the country.