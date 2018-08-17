National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Thursday, met with the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, behind closed doors, in his Hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The PDP National Chairman who sneaked into Minna in a charted jet arrived the Minna international airport at exactly 3:15pm and drove straight to Babangida’s residence.

Secondous who drove in a black Prado SUV and accompanied by a black Toyota Camry with occupants inside believed to be security operatives, arrived the residence at 3:30pm. He was immediately ushered into the private sitting room of the former Military President where the meeting was said to have taken place between the two.

The meeting, which sources said was only between the visitor and his host, reportedly commenced immediately and was continuing as at the time of sending this report (6:00pm).

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting might not be unconnected with forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

The increasing number of aspirants that had signified th interest in Nigeria’s number one seat, it was further gathered, has put the leadership of the party in a dilemma.

Among those eyeing the presidency on the platform of the PDP are former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, a former minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, former Sokoto State governor Attaihiru Bafarawa, former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, former Kaduna State governor and incumbent Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

“It is not unlikely that Prince Secondus came to brief General Babangida about the plans for the convention and to know his interest”, the source said.