The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has appointed former Minister of Aviation and former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Osita Chidoka, as his Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements.

A statement issued by PDP National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Chidoka, who is reputed for his ingenuity and organisational skills in public office, is expected to bring to bear his analytical expertise and wealth of experience in political strategy development, coordination and implementation, as the PDP sets for the 2019 general elections,” he said.