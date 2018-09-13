Ahead of his formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), this Saturday, immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has directed his followers to urgently register with the ruling Party in their various wards across the state.

He recently dumped the PDP, citing irreconcilable differences with Chief Bode George and an alleged plot to link him with the killing of the PDP chairman in Apapa Local Government.

Salvador in a statement told his followers that having moved to the APC, it was incumbent upon them to immediately register with the party for full integration. This, he stated is what will make them stakeholders and accord them the right and privileges as members of the ruling party.

According to him, he was particularly delighted that they were joining the party at a time when the party was currently carrying out membership registration, which gives them a seamless entry into the APC.

The Former PDP chairman who will be formally received alongside thousands of party members into the APC at Agege stadium on Saturday said further that he was happy that the party leadership welcomed them with open arms and shown an accommodating spirit so far.

He therefore charged his followers to take full advantage of the on-going membership registration exercise before it closes soon.

“We are experienced politicians and the need to be fully integrated into the APC cannot be overemphasized.

“This is expedient as the party primaries is around the corner.

“This means that we came into the party at a very critical period which offers us a very rare privilege of being card-carrying members of the APC.

“The APC from what we have seen is a very focused party which means well for the generality of the people despite their challenges.

“Our goal is to join hands with all well-meaning members of the party and other Nigerians towards ensuring a landslide victory for the APC in the 2019 general elections.”