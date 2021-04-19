



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday celebrated the party’s sweeping victory in the election that took place in the 23 local government areas and 319 wards in Rivers State.

The party said the victory was a demonstration of its political supremacy and repositioning to take back its dominant position in the affairs of the country at the national level in 2023.

PDP further noted that the overwhelming victory in a state like Rivers, with its egalitarian population and political exposure, further confirmed that a political party like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders have lost all footholds not only in the state but also in the South-south region and the country at large.





The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the election has shown that “the APC only exists in the empty boasts of their few disoriented leaders, who have lost credence in the sight of the people and are only hanging around waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his second and final term in office.”

Moreover, the statement said the PDP electoral victory was a reaffirmation of the popularity and acceptance of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his unprecedented development of the state in all sectors in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP.

It congratulated Wike, the newly elected local government area chairmen and councilors as well as the people of the state for “the triumph of democracy in the state.”

The party urged the newly elected council officials to emulate the governor, and hit the ground running in the development of the state in line with the vision of the governor and the PDP.