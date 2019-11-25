<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sent a congratulatory message to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

The party in a terse message on its official Twitter page said;

”We congratulate the former VP of Nigeria and the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Candidate in the February 23, 2019, Presidential Election, H. E. @atiku, on the occasion of his 73rd Birthday. We wish you good health and many years of service to our fatherland. Happy birthday, Sir” The message added.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi had in a post described Atiku as a great leader who remains a beacon for selflessness and service.