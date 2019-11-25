The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sent a congratulatory message to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.
The party in a terse message on its official Twitter page said;
”We congratulate the former VP of Nigeria and the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Candidate in the February 23, 2019, Presidential Election, H. E. @atiku, on the occasion of his 73rd Birthday. We wish you good health and many years of service to our fatherland. Happy birthday, Sir” The message added.
Meanwhile, Peter Obi had in a post described Atiku as a great leader who remains a beacon for selflessness and service.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]