Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday decried what it described as continuing dilapidation of infrastructures in the state.

The party also flayed the suspension of the School Feeding Project of the federal government in the state.

Ayo Fadaka, PDP Director of Publicity, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, said public facilities had been neglected by the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration.

Fadaka said if the administration could not build new infrastructural facilities, it should maintain the ones it inherited.

“Our attention has been drawn to the continuing dilapidation of infrastructures in our State.

“The Mother and Child Hospital is our focus in this regard. The roofs have been partially blown off for months now.

“It has so remained even in spite of the fact that services in the hospital are no longer free, and that it has been generating millions for this government. This is sad!

“It clearly shows that the current administration does not care about the health of the citizenry,” he said.

Fadaka described the School Feeding Project as another trick by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hoodwink the people of the country.

He said: “We also note that the School Feeding project launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is another falsehood as the primary school pupils are no longer under the scheme.

“Fact is the scheme only lasted two weeks here. Yet Mr. VP has the temerity to declare that eight million pupils are fed everyday across the nation in our schools.

“The APC has only sustained falsehood as a policy to hoodwink the populace.

“We consider it a duty for all Nigerians to begin to outline their lies and expose the insincerity of the APC and its government at all levels.