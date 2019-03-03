



Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly election in Bayelsa State at the weekend insisted that no election held in the seven wards of Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The candidates said they were surprised that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) still went ahead to announce results, which they claimed were written without election by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the PDP state secretariat, Yenagoa, the candidates, who contested elections in the affected wards said there was no basis for INEC to accept results from Nembe-Bassambiri where elections could not hold.

Persons, who narrated their ordeals, were the PDP candidates for Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Marie Ebikake and Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Izagara Ipigansi.

Ebikake said other areas where elections held in the senatorial district, the PDP defeated the APC and wondered how 41,000 votes were ‘manufactured’ from Nembe-Bassambiri to upturn the victory of the PDP.

She said: “You all are aware that the 22nd, specifically in Bassambiri, there was serious shoot out throughout the night and everybody ran helter skelter. Some people moved to Nembe City while some people rushed down to other communities.

Surprisingly they said election took place on Saturday and we thought it was a joke”.

She said one military officer with the rank of a major aided the opposition to write the controversial results describing him as a disgrace to the military.

Also speaking, Ipigansi, said he could not vote in his unit because electoral materials did not get to Nembe-Bassambiri.

He said after all their efforts to get the materials proved abortive, they discovered that the materials were diverted to a private hotel under the supervision of security operatives.

He said: “There were no materials. I can attest to that because I was not giving the opportunity to see the materials and to cast my vote. Bassambiri protested and we called people to record and take video clips of what happened at the various units where people waited in vain to cast their votes.

So as a candidate I did not participate, only to be told on the 24th of January that results had been prepared to be submitted. I was no giving the opportunity to vote in my Constituency 3, which comprises wards 11, 12 and 13. There was no election.

“In Brass, I won APC by almost 7,000 votes. In Nembe local government in constituency 1 where election was conducted I won APC by almost 3,000 votes. So you can imagine that in my own constituency and my own community that has ward 11, the highest voting strength in that local government, I didn’t have one vote. This is surprising.

“So I am surprised that where election did not hold, result were compiled and submitted. We are pleading that INEC should have a rerun of election in Nembe Bassambiri. If they are popular let them come and contest”, he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, said the results relied upon by INEC to declare candidates of the APC winners would not stand.

He said: “Whatever result you see that have been used to declare any candidate should be disregarded because we know we are to meet in court, and definitely the law will have is course and the truth will manifest and the rightful candidate that won the election will be declared or re-run election will be conducted in those 7 wards.

“Let it be very clear to the world that there was no election Nembe constituency 2 and Nembe constituency 3. Now the big question is how come they allow those results to be declared? How come they did not probe the card readers to confirm that indeed there was no accreditation?”