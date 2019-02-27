



Adeola Sosanwo, the Ogun East Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the result of the election conducted in the District on Saturday.

In the petition dated 25th February 2019, the PDP candidate alleged that some officials of INEC at its headquarters in Abeokuta, the State capital were planning to subvert the choice of the people.

The result of the election has remained inconclusive following a disagreement over the result of Ajebandele ward in Ijebu East Local Government where the entire result was cancelled on the allegation of over voting.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Professor Abdulganiy Raji had ordered the result to be announced, saying the results were cancelled under duress.

The REC, while addressing the media on Monday said only results unit 6 of the wards had issues and not the entire ward cancelled by the returning officer.

Raji, however, appealed to anyone not satisfied with the decision to approach the tribunal promising to make available all the necessary materials for the court process.

But the PDP candidate, in the petition, argued that the REC lacks the power to make decisions on the result of a Senatorial district.

Sosanwo contested the election with Senator Lekan Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Mustapha garnered 84, 924 votes to be in the lead, Sosanwo got 82,457 votes, trailing with 2,472 votes.

He argued that the total number of registered voters in the ward if far more than the margin of victory and as such a date should be fixed for rerun instead of the REC making a unilateral decision.

He said, “In the extant case of Ogun East Senatorial District, the margin between me and the candidate of the APC is 2,472 votes whereas the number of registered voters in the cancelled Ajebandele ward is in excess of 13,000.