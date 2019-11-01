<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Wada also promised to review the screening of pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensure justice, saying that pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Friday by the Musa Wada Campaign Organisation said the candidate made the promise while addressing rallies at Ankpa, Okpo and Abejukolo.

He described the screening exercise as lacking human face, adding that it had led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations.

“The endless screening exercise will be reviewed as many workers and pensioners were deliberately screened out at all levels,” the statement signed by Austin Okahi, a member of the media committee of the organisation, said.

Wada also decried the alleged non-payment of workers salary at the state and local government levels, describing the development as dangerous for the state economy.

He particularly sympathised with the local government workers across the state over non-payment of their salary for a long time.

The candidate also condemned the deplorable state of roads in Ankpa and Abejukolo, promising to rebuild them if elected as governor.

Wada chided Governor Bello for embarking on “window dressing development rather than genuine ones that will transform the lives of the people” few days before election.

He warned the people of Olamaboro Local Government not be deceived by the recent political aberration which made the area to produce the new deputy governor.

The candidate explained that indigenes of the state, irrespective of tribe and religion, had rights to ascend to any top political offices without any condition attached.

“Remain supportive of the PDP and jettison the new political sheriffs known for coercion and violence to achieve high political pedestal,” he told the people.

Wada charged electorate in the state not to succumb to threat and intimidation from any quarters.

At Ankpa, Wada expressed shock that the ancient town, known for its boisterous economic activities, had become a ghost town.

He promised to restore the lost glory of Ankpa by creating more access roads and channelisation projects to control the lingering erosion problem that had made some areas to become swampy.

The candidate urged the people to remain focused in their support for PDP and be ready to protect their votes on November 16.