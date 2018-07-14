Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Prof. Olusola Eleka, was mannually accredited after the card reader rejected his permanent voter card twice.

His wife also experienced the same problem.

He was finally able to cast his vote at 11.15 a.m following the intervention of National Commissioner of INEC, Prof. Anthonia Taiye.

The INEC card reader had rejected Eleka’s PVC and his wife’s twice.

Following the intervention of the INEC national commissioner, Eleka was manually accredited and allowed to vote.

Eleka thanked the INEC commissioner for creating alternative means for him to cast his vote.

He appealed to the National Commissioner of INEC to ensure that all the card readers in Ikere Ekiti polling units functioned properly.

Taiye, who supervised voting in the area, promptly assured Eleka via a press briefing that the governorship candidate would cast his vote.

She said that some of the major reasons why the card reader often rejects the PVCs was because the owners often tamper with the sensitive part of the card and whenever that happens, the machine would reject the card.

“Card readers often reject cards whenever the sensitive parts are tampered with.

“In the case of Prof. Olusola Eleka, I have contacted our ICT operators and the head office in Abuja and they are currently working on it and I want to assure him that he would vote before the vote ends,” she said.