The Peoples Democratic Party has called for the immediate unfreezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom States accounts blocked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately order the EFCC to unfreeze the accounts.

He described the action of the anti-graft agency as a direct attack on innocent Nigerians in the two states.

Ologbondiyan described the action as illegal, unconstitutional, overtly wicked and unjustifiable under any law and practice of Nigeria.

He advised the Presidency not to hide under the EFCC to unleash punishment and hardship on the people in states perceived to be opposed to the All Progressives Congress’s 2019 re-election bid.

The statement said: “Nigerians are all aware that no section of our constitution or any law in Nigeria for that matter confers any agency of the Federal Government with powers to interfere or put any restrictions on funds belonging or accruable to states as federating units of our nation.

“Apart from its State Assembly, no other government body or institution has the powers of appropriation or restrictions on any funds belonging to the state.”

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, three weeks ago announced his defection from the APC to the PDP.

In Akwa Ibom State, a former Governor of the state and now senator, Godswill Akpabio, has defected from the PDP to the APC, resulting from a face-off with the Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was elected on the platform of the PDP.