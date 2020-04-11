<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray for Nigeria to emerge from COVID-19 pandemic stronger.

Secondus, in a message signed by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi in Abuja said that the situation in the world today and in Nigeria entailed that all citizens ought to intensify supplications to God.

He said the fact that Christendom was celebrating Easter in their homes and not in their Churches against their desires challenged them to give new strength and energy to prayers.

“If Jesus Christ’s coming to the earth and dying for mankind took us from old to New Testament in the scripture, let us use the challenge of this time to pray for a new World where God will take preeminence,” he said.





The PDP chairman said that the period of ”Easter provides hope to mankind as Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection open the way for salvation for us.

“If Christ’s death on Good Friday gave us hope of resurrection on Easter Day, we should see the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge to take Nigeria to a better level.

“Nigerians should therefore pray for the emergence of a new Nigeria from the scourge of Coronavirus.”

Secondus warned leaders not to make profit from the challenges of COVID-19 because of its consequences.

“If by providence you are opportune to provide service to the people at this time, do just that and await the blessings that accompany it rather than trying to profiteer on the situation,” he warned.

He charged Christians to see the Easter festivity which also marked the end of the 40 days fasting and prayers as a period for positive attitude to one another.