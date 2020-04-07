<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party has advised the Federal Government to announce the total removal of petroleum subsidy and under-recovery through a policy statement.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan described Monday’s declaration by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, that there would be no more subsidy and under-recovery as dramatic.





The party demanded for a forensic audit of the 60 million litres of petrol that the NNPC claimed it was importing under its former Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to justify the subsidy pay out.

It also called on the National Assembly to stand on the side of Nigerians, expose all those involved the alleged subsidy corruption, recover the alleged stolen money and channel same to the welfare of Nigerians, especially at this critical time.