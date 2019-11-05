<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use Kogi and Bayelsa elections to demonstrate its commitment to free, fair and credible elections without being influenced or manipulated.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known in Abuja while reacting to INEC’s deployment of extra National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from other states to Kogi and Bayelsa for the November 16 governorship elections in the two states.

He said the PDP already had a due diligence report on each of the deployed commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable characters and fared far below expectations in their responsibilities,” he said.

He cautioned INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues was capable of triggering crisis and jeopardising the credibility of the electoral process.