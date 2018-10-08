



The Kwara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Shittu, has said there is a possibility of Senate President, Bukola Saraki to emerge as the Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the party.

Saraki contested the PDP presidential ticket and came third with 317 votes at the PDP presidential primary election which held in Port Harcourt, River State at the weekend. He lost to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, came second with 693 votes while a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, garnered 158 votes to come forth, behind Saraki who came third.

While an unnamed candidate for Saraki’s senatorial seat through consensus means, arrangements were being made for Saraki to become the PDP’s Kwara Central Senatorial District candidate.

It was learnt that his name could still be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the period for the submission of candidates closes on Monday.

The Kwara state PDP chairman, Kola Shittu confirmed that there was a possibility for Saraki to emerge as the candidate if he wishes to re-contest the seat in next year’s general elections.

“If he (Saraki) so wishes, there are procedures of doing that. We have affirmed somebody through consensus. Since tomorrow is the last date for the submission of candidates, there is the possibility of him emerging this night (Sunday). It is still possible,” Shittu said.

Sources said that arrangement had been activated for Saraki to fly back to Ilorin the Kwara PDP delegates who went to Port Harcourt for the party’s presidential primary.

It was gathered that after the arrival of the delegates, Saraki would be formally presented as the party’s senatorial candidate for Kwara Central this week.

However, Saraki is yet to comment on his next political move after the election.

The Senate president had been under immense pressure to keep his position in the national assembly following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

Saraki will face a more tense pressure when the Nigerian senate reconvenes tomorrow Thursday 9, October as lawmakers of the APC are not mellowing down on their stance that he should vacate his seat as the senate president.