The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is not involved in the affairs of the party’s chapter in Kogi State.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He was referring to the accusation levelled against the former governor of Kwara State by some aggrieved senatorial aspirants of the party from Kogi West Senatorial District.

They had accused Saraki of working to ensure that the party gives an automatic ticket to Senator Dino Melaye in the district.

But Ologbondiyan said the accusation was not true.

He said, “This is completely false, mischievous and an unfounded design by unscrupulous elements, working with some fifth columnists, to cause confusion within our fold as well as attempt to drag down our leaders, as we prepare for the 2019 general election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Saraki is in no way playing any determining role in the affairs of our Kogi state chapter or interfering in the processes for the election of candidates in the state for the general election.

“The Senate President, as a foremost national leader of our great party, has maintained his stance for strict adherence to the rules of internal democracy, fairness, and transparency, particularly in providing a level playing ground for all ahead of the 2019 general elections.