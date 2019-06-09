<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, including Chief Olabode George and a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, have decided to henceforth block any external interference that disrupts the unity of the party in the state.

The leaders, at the end of a crucial meeting in Lagos, also resolved to sanction any member of the party who flouted the rules and regulations as stipulated in the PDP constitution.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the communiqué, which was endorsed on behalf of other leaders by Chief Olabode George, Dr Remi Akitoye, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, Chief Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, the bane of the party in Lagos State is the rampant disregard and disrespect for the PDP constitution.

Going forward, the leaders resolved that any member, who flouted the laid down norms and constitutional provision of the party would no longer be tolerated, adding that such person would be swiftly sanctioned according to the party’s constitution.

It stated, “The leaders, the elders, the local government chairmen and all ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State met to deliberate on the issues affecting the fortunes of the party. After exhaustive and thorough appraisal of all the fundamental issues, the party resolved as follows:

“That the bane of the party in Lagos State is the rampant disregard and disrespect for the party constitution. That this trampling upon the normative rules and regulations encourage indiscipline and outright lawlessness.

“That henceforth, the flouting of the laid down norms and constitutional purity will no longer be tolerated and will be swiftly sanctioned according to the party’s constitution. The leaders resolved that external forces deliberately orchestrate, sponsor, promote and abet crisis in Lagos State.

“The leaders, therefore, insist that any external intervention in the affairs of the state will no longer be tolerated and will be frowned upon with democratic vigour. The leaders resolved that the party must always have a rallying symbol, a person of signification and worth; who commands respect and honour.

“In conclusion, the leaders agreed that there should be a deliberate nurturing of young men and women of talent and vision who should be mentored to take over the management of the party.”