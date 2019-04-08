<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday accused the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of making frantic efforts to blackmail the Supreme Court over the exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded elections in Rivers state.

The APC said contrary to the statement of the PDP, the apex court has not made any pronouncement on the exclusion of its candidates from the elections in the state, stressing the PDP should stop feeding Nigerians with fiction and concentrate on the real issues.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, said in a statement made available to newsmen that the APC was a firm believer in the rule of law and will allow the rule take its course and asked the PDP to do same.

The statement reads: “We read with dismay the nonsensical statement by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two senior serving cabinet members – Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“While the APC has no intention to join issues with the PDP over its fictional and concocted allegations against the party and its leaders, we are however well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public; and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court Justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash!

“We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court. The PDP as a party has refused to come to terms with the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is a stickler to the rule of law.

“As always, we shall allow the law takes its course in respect of the purported exclusion of our candidates in the elections in Rivers State and we advise the PDP to do the same, rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims.”