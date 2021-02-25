



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the verbal attack on Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) as irresponsible.

The party said Adeyemi exhibited a high level of irresponsibility by using the privileges of the Senate to engage in unprovoked disparagement of Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State, who had not offended him in any way.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it is indeed unfortunate that Adeyemi, whose words were respected by Nigerians while he was a PDP member, has become so corrupted by his sojourn in the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has completely lost his mind just to satisfy some new ‘gods’.





The main opposition party explained that “the senator must have noted the widespread national detestation and opprobrium that he had brought upon himself by his unguarded comment against the highly respected governor and the people of Abia State.

“Our party has equally noted that Adeyemi’s uncouth comment is borne out of bitter envy for the achievements of Ikpeazu in every sector of life in Abia State, which no APC governor, including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, can compare.”

The PDP, therefore, issued a very strong warning that it would not stomach any such unwarranted and unprovoked attack on any of its governors, as it would deploy all instruments provided in a democratic setting against such individual.

It however urged the governor not to be distracted by sidetracking elements such as Adeyemi, but to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people.