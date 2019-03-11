



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked claims in a section of the media that the governorship election in Benue has been declared inconclusive.

State collation agent of the PDP, Barr. Alex Adum, while speaking with newsmen at the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), described the report as mischievous.

Adum posited that according to results from of 22 local government areas so far declared, the PDP had won in 11 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) had also won in 11 councils.

He stated that while the PDP was leading with over 380,000 votes, the APC was trailing with about 290,000 votes.

The PDP agent who noted that results from the last local government were just being awaited to be declared by INEC in a short while, wondered why any media house would deliberately misinform the public on such a sensitive issue.

“From the total number of local governments declared, the PDP and APC have won in 11 each but while we (PDP), have 380,000 votes, the APC is having 299,000 votes.”

Newsmen report that INEC closed at about 11:30 pm on Sunday after announcing the results of 20 local government areas with a promise to announce the result of the three remaining local government areas on Monday morning.

At the time of filing this report, results of two more local government areas had been announced while the last local government: Konshisha was still being awaited.

It was also reports that PDP’s Governor Samuel Ortom is leading with over 70,000 votes from the 22 local governments areas so far announced.