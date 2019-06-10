<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peoples Democratic Party, Osun State chapter, on Sunday berated the state government and the ruling All Progressives Congress over planned 10-day official trip by chairmen of 68 local government areas and local council development authorities in the state to the United Arab Emirates.

The opposition party said raising fund for such a “jamboree at a time that the state is struggling to pay salary means the APC and Osun State government are not concerned about the welfare of workers in particular and Osun people in general.”

Findings by newsmen revealed that preparation for the trip commenced during the administration of Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

Lack of funds, it was learnt, delayed the trip.

According to the circular signed by W. Ojulari for the coordinating director of Ministry of Local Government and addressed to council managers, the state government would bear the cost of visa, flight tickets, accommodation, feeding and local transportation, while respective local government areas would bear the cost of duty allowances.

The acting Director of Publicity and Media for Osun PDP, Sam Segun-Progress, said, “They see Osun and her people as spoil of war. They see Osun as a conquered territory that must be drained of resources. People of this state have endured this in the past eight years. If we say Osun is in a mess and debt, this is an example of how the state had been mismanaged since November, 2010.

“How can a state that does not pay salary until the middle of another month think of sponsoring 68 people on holiday to Dubai? What are they going to teach them? For us in PDP, we believe the light will soon shine on Osun State.”

Reacting through a statement, Mr Abiodun Idowu, the ALGON Chairman, Osun State chapter, said the trip “is seriously intentioned, honourable in purpose.”

The statement reads, “It will be recalled that the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration saw the urgent need to strengthen and engender development at the grassroots by creating 68 local councils in the state over two years ago.

“As a result of the unique parliamentary system adopted by the councils, the administration saw the need to sponsor the chairmen on 10-day training in Dubai.

“The funds for the training have been approved to be facilitated by a well-known logistic firm, Etcetera Interactions Limited which entered into an agreement with the state government some months ago. Unfortunately, due to other pressing state matters, the trip was postponed.”