The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose at Ekiti Government House yesterday by armed policemen, was attempt to kidnap the nation’s democracy.

The party further stated that the siege ‎on an elected governor and the Government House was a recipe for violence and direct assault on the corporate existence of Ekiti people.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference alleged that the attack was part of the desperate effort by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to intimidate, subjugate, frighten and overawe the people and unleash a rigging mechanism for the election.

“Information available to the PDP reveals that part of the rigging design includes the deploying of an APC state governor in each of the local government areas across the state to coordinate the plot,” Secondus stated.

Also, Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jubrin, warned that security agencies should not allow Ekiti State to be a battle ground that will be difficult to manage.

“30, 000 policemen and other security agencies totalling up to 50, 000 should be ‎judiciously utilized to protect the people of Ekiti, protect their votes, lives and properties. They should not allow any bloodshed to be recorded,” Senator Jubrin warned.

The PDP National Chairman who was surrounded by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), noted that the situation in Ekiti State has reinforced the signpost of a manifest desire by the APC and its leaders to subdue the resilient spirit of Nigerians and set up a totalitarian regime in the country.

He said the invasion of Ekiti Government House was a plot to assassinate Governor Fayose and blame it on accidental discharge by one of the policemen.

Secondus alleged that the Tuesday rally of APC in Ado Ekiti was a gimmick to import thugs from neigbouring states.

“Also our intelligence reveals that the 30,000 policemen, as well as some compromised military personnel deployed to Ekiti State, are being positioned to embark on mass arrest and harassment of Ekiti citizens with the view to frightening them and preventing them from participating in the election.

“Furthermore, some heavily armed DSS personnel are being deployed to work with some compromised officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to smuggle in preloaded card reader machines and result sheets, to be exchanged in advance, which they will attempt to deliver to APC agents.

“The PDP is fully aware of the actors in this heinous plot including some directors in INEC, particularly in its Information Communication Technology (ICT) Department, who have been holding clandestine meetings with APC leaders.

“We are also not unaware that the stage is being set for the APC to use INEC to announce a pre-determined result in Ekiti State governorship election.

“The PDP however states, in very clear and unequivocal terms, that all these machinations will end in vain as nobody, no matter the evil device used, be it harassment, threats, arrests or even murder, can subjugate the people of Ekiti State and forcefully take over their leadership in this election without their consent.

“Our supporters, who have been placed at red alert have been monitoring all strange faces already milling around in various local government areas in the state.

“Let the world know that the people of Ekiti State cannot be cowed or frightened and that they are not ready or willing to allow anybody to subvert their determined will to elect a leader of their choice.

“We want all to know that Ekiti people are fully determined to take their destiny in their hands on July 14, 2018 and no bullet or oppressor’s whip can stop them. They are fully ready now, more than ever before, to face all threats and harassment and to resist any attempt to forcefully take over their state,” he added.

The PDP National Chairman warned thugs allegedly imported to Ekiti State from neigbouring states that they were in Ekiti at their own peril, adding that Ekiti people and residents know themselves and will never allow any stranger to participate in the electoral process.

He said the “eyes” of PDP have been stationed in every polling unit, every collation center as well as every exit and entry point across the state, adding that those seeking to rig the election would be stopped in their trail with every available instrument in a democracy.

“It is a settled fact that Ekiti State is a well-known stronghold of the PDP and we will not, in anyway, accept anything short of free, fair and credible election, abundantly reflecting the will of the people. Anything to the contrary might attract very terrible consequences,” he stated.