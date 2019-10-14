<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the attack on the Benin, Edo State residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole signified the disintegration of the APC.

Oshiomhole blamed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the attack in what party sources described as part of the disagreement between the party chair and the governor over the latter’s re-election bid.

In a statement Monday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the attack has further confirmed that the “dysfunctional” APC has finally disintegrated.

According to the PDP, the fact that APC members openly took up arms against their leadership was a demonstration of their eternal rejection of the APC and the Buhari Presidency, particularly for the ruins they have caused the nation.

“For APC members to publicly call their National Chairman a ‘thief’, as reported in the open media, amply captures the mood of majority of Nigerians, including APC members, that the APC and its government are havens for thieves, criminal gangs and corrupt persons.

“The indisputable fact among Nigerians is that the APC has become torn apart within its core. The manifest greed of its leaders, particularly, in the Presidential villa, in addition to endless infighting over positions and looted resources, has further exposed the party as a soulless mob,” the statement added.

The main opposition party said the governing APC has never been a genuine platform for governance, adding that it has neither the predisposition nor the design for operable people-oriented policy and programmes.

“If anything, it has remained a special purpose vehicle for power grabbing, hijacked by oppressive and exploitative cabal which has no iota of interest in the welfare of Nigerians.

“Indeed, the propensity of APC leaders at looting our common patrimony as well as the total neglect of the living conditions of the masses, whose mandate they had stolen, has become a huge source of anger and resentment in the hearts of Nigerians,” the party further stated.

It called on Oshiomhole to respond to the demands of his party members, who are chasing him around like a common tout and for which he was reported to have hidden in a hotel in Benin City.

Continuing, the PDP said: “Is it not absurd for a National Chairman of a political party that claims to have won an election just a few months back to require the services of truck load of policemen and personal thugs to escape from Benin to Abuja?

“The Edo incident reminds of how the APC National Chairman also allegedly fled the nation at the heat of his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2018 over alleged corruption charges.

“The PDP however encouraged Nigerians not to despair. There is always an end to any platform that does not have the care of the people as its primary goal in governance.

“Our party, which has remained the bastion of our collective consciousness as a nation, is at the Supreme Court, where Nigerians expect that justice will prevail in retrieving our stolen presidential mandate to end the nightmare of the APC”.