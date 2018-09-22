The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for calm among its National Assembly aspirants in Kogi.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan gave the party’s assurance that no aspirant would be unjustly excluded from participating in the National Assembly primary election.

“The NWC of our party has taken an ample note of all the complaints arising from our screening exercise in Kogi and has taken adequate steps to ensure fairness to all.

“This is in line with the determination of the NWC to ensure transparency, fairness and credible electoral process at all levels of political engagements and participation on the platform of the repositioned PDP.

The party, therefore, calls on all aspirants, stakeholders and our teeming supporters in Kogi to remain calm as the NWC addresses all issues relating to the screening.”

Meanwhile, journalists covering the opposition party were on Saturday denied access to the party’s Campaign office, Legacy House, Abuja, where the screening of North Central governorship aspirants were screened, while it was gathered that some foreign media organisations were allowed access to the venue.

The screening committee is screening governorship aspirants from the North Central geopolitical zone comprising Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara and Niger States, except Kogi.