The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse following Tuesday’s blockade of the complex.

PDP made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that sending armed security men to invade the National Assembly and blocking lawmakers from accessing the legislative chambers was condemnable.

It said that the development had placed Nigeria’s democracy in jeopardy, setting the nation on the path of anarchy.

The party said that the invasion of the highest legislative institution by security agents, few months after the Senate’s mace was brazenly carted away by armed hoodlums, was reprehensible, unpardonable and completely unacceptable.

“With this blockade, barely a week after presiding officers of the Senate were held hostage at their residences, it has become clear that All Progressives Congress (APC) intends to overrun and shutdown the highest law-making organ of government.

“It is clear that they want to pave the way for the total suspension of constitutional rule in the country.

“The PDP notes this administration’s quest to foist a fascist regime on our country.

“The APC-led government has taken several steps and actions tending towards the suspension of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including direct usurpations of the duties and powers of the National Assembly and the judiciary in governance.’’

It called on the British government and other members of the international community to immediately condemn and totally reject the ugly developments in Nigeria.

The PDP also called on the lawmakers to immediately pull the full weight of all legislative instruments against opposition on them.

“The National Assembly, as representatives of the people, must eschew all partisan interests and save the nation by immediately deploying all legislative instruments against the presidency before it is too late.’’

The party commended Nigerians, who marched out in their numbers to resist the brigandage against the nation.

“We urge them to remain alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.’’