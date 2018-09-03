The Peoples Democratic Party has urged the National Assembly to override the vetoing of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP said Buhari’s veto did not come as a surprise, alleging that his commitment to a free and fair 2019 election was mere lip service.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday, that it was now manifestly clear to Nigerians that all the reasons adduced by President Buhari for withholding his assent in the past were lame excuses.

He said, “The clerical and drafting arguments put forward by President Buhari could not in anyway outweigh the importance of amendments meant to engender free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.

“The PDP, therefore, charges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians in the overall quest for credible elections by immediately overriding President Buhari on the bill. “