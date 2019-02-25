



Following what it described as unexpected delay in collating results, the Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against bowing to “pressure of the powers that be and allay fears that the election results of Oyo South senatorial district may be manipulated.

As at the time of filing this report, the PDP candidate in Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr. Kola Balogun, is leading in the district, though results are yet to be officially declared by INEC.

The chairman of PDP in Oyo State, Mr Kunmi Mustapha in his statement said that PDP recorded great success going by the results sent into its situation rooms by its agents and supervisors deployed for the election.

He said “This is just as the party said it is aware of plans to influence results from Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s Ibadan South West local government to augment their deficit. The ruling party has also arm twisted INEC to declare Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central inconclusive which is strange to democratic ideals and processes.

“We are calling on INEC to be steadfast and not allow its men to be compromised by Governor Abiola Ajimobi and the All Progressives Congress led federal government especially in Oyo South senatorial district”.

“With the results at our disposal and verifiable by all INEC standards, our party is comfortably leading the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in Oyo South. This is apart from the fact that we have recorded victories in four out of the five federal constituencies in Oyo South-Ibarapa East/Ido; Ibadan North East/South East; Ibarapa Central/North and Ibadan North West federal constituencies. We are only waiting for the official declaration by INEC.

“Since morning, we wouldn’t know why the results declarations have been delayed when they are ready. We have it on good authority that Governor Abiola Ajimobi is mounting pressure on some Abuja forces to save him from defeat. But any attempt to subvert the wish of the majority of the people of Oyo South will be anti-democratic.

“We will like to, at this juncture, encourage the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr Mutiu Agboke, not to be intimidated by the pressure.”

The PDP chairman said that the INEC boss should called his officials especially the Returning Officers to declare the original results from each of the local government.

“As we write, security agents have sent away supporters of our party from the collation centre while known members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are allowed access within the premises. This is after declaration of results from each of the remaining 7 local government areas have been stopped, without any tangible reasons.

“While we are confident of victory, we wish to appeal to our teeming members and thousands of people who defied all odds, and rejected the APC’s vote-buying techniques to be calm. We believe that our candidate has won and nothing can change it.”