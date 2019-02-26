



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to discontinue the announcement of the presidential election results.

The party made the call in a press conference addressed by deputy director-general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Kabiru Turaki, alongside other party officials Tuesday night in Abuja.

The party said the announcement should stop until INEC releases the data of the accreditation done by smart card readers in the election.

It alleged votes cast for it in its strongholds were cancelled, “particularly in Yobe, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Plateau.”

“The PDP demands the immediate discontinuation of the announcement until data from the use of card readers are made available,” Mr Turaki said.

“The data are being reconfigured to align with the manipulations carried out in various polling units across the country.”