The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, not to restrict her visit to Nigeria to Abuja alone.

It made the plea on Tuesday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party urged the British PM to visit other parts of the country to access the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, to use her state visit to Nigeria to uncover the dismal state of our nation by resisting a choreographed plan by the Buhari Presidency to hoodwink her for an endorsement stunt,” it said.

The PDP added, “The party also calls on the British leader not to allow the Buhari Presidency to confine her to the parlours of the Presidential Villa, but to insist on visiting other parts of the nation to enable her directly appreciate the level of lies and false performance indices the Federal Government has been dishing out to the world.”

The opposition party accused the government of a plot to cover its alleged failures in governance in the last three years.

Stressing that Nigerians were clamouring for a new president on its platform, the party asked the British PM to “take the Buhari Presidency to task” on some recent happenings in the country, as a parliamentarian.

Some of the issues, according to the PDP, include the purported threats to remove the elected presiding officers of the Senate as well as the recent invasion and blockade of the National Assembly by security operatives.

The party also accused the government of obstructing the supremacy of the rule of law and as violating the human rights of some citizens.

Some of the other allegations against the government by the party are “disobedience of court orders, reported extra-judicial killings, torture, unlawful political arrests and detention.”

The PDP also asked May to engage President Buhari on how his administration was preparing to conduct free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.