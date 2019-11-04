<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed misgivings over plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy additional Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and National Commissioners in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

It said that the move is to allow the electoral body complements the effort of its staff on ground and strengthen the electoral processes in the conduct of the November 16 governorship elections in the two states.

However, reaction from the PDP indicates that the party may not be comfortable with the decision.

In a statement Monday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it’s instructive to let the INEC hierarchy know that the party already has a due diligence report on each of the commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and fared far below expectations in their responsibility,” the party said.

It cautioned the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is capable of triggering crisis and jeopardising the credibility of the electoral process.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.

“The PDP therefore invites the INEC chairman to rescue whatever is left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the will of the people to prevail”.