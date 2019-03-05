



The Sokoto state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) reversal of its threat to remove Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, from his office as an afterthought.

Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the PDP Chairman in the state disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He said the content of APC’s news conference held on Monday March 4 in Sokoto, was mischievous.

“It is aimed at garnering public support in the forthcoming Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections,” Milgoma said.

The Chairman said the PDP and the State Government have no intention of using government officials for election fraud and called on voters to be vigilant in the March 9, election.

“The attention of the PDP in Sokoto state has been drawn to a news conference by the APC in which it mischievously misrepresented PDP’s comments.

“Our party is aware of similar utterances by an unregistered group calling itself coalition of 24 political parties, twisting the lawful call for alertness against electoral fraud and crimes allegedly being arranged by PDP.

“The PDP wishes to reiterate its position calling the opposition including all elements to stay away from such moves as it is obvious that we have no intention to engage in shady activities during the poll,” Milgoma said.

He explained that the recent APC’s claim that it holds the Sultan in high esteem is misdemeanor.

“Our party regards the new position as an afterthought, Milgoma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC had on Monday denied plans to remove the Sultan from office.

Alhaji Isa Achida, the state’s APC state chairman, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the headquarter of the party in Sokoto.

Achida said the APC has learnt that some miscreants were currently organising demonstration at the Sultan’s palace condemning a purported plan to remove him by the party after winning election.

“We believe that must have been a sponsored propaganda to tarnish the image of the party ina desperate effort to win the hearts of the people of the state by the PDP.

“We condemn this un-Godly campaign and dissociate ourselves with anything to do with such false claims.

“The APC wishes to restate its respect for our traditional institutions, particularly the Sultanate Council and will ensure it continues to serve as a rallying point for all shades of political opinions.

“The Sultan remains the father of all Muslims and an embodiment of our cultural and religious values,” he said.