<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the invective directed at former President Goodluck Jonathan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was misdirected and unwarranted.

In a statement Sunday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party said such invective best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

According to the PDP, the present administration has gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of the nation.

The PDP, reacting to the scathing comments by the APC over criticism of the Jonathan administration in a recent book by a former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, in which the ex Prime Minster faulted Jonathan’s failure to act on the April 14, 2014 abduction of the Chibok girls.

Cameron also accused the PDP federal government under Jonathan of grand corruption.

But the PDP said the distortions and groundless attack on President Jonathan was a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President were mentioned.

The statement said, “The PDP has been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari Presidency.

“Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers.

“The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are allegedly being diverted to private purses.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC had remained silent since revelations that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are involved in the stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians”

The party challenged the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social Investment Programme among other “humongous fraud” directly perpetrated under the Buhari Presidency.

“Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt persons.

“More over, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with persons openly indicted for corruption, as ministers and advisers, speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.

“The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans”, the PDP said.