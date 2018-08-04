The Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress is attempting to woo its members describing the party as discredited and famished fold.

The PDP said it has nothing, but pity for the APC, who, it alleged in its blind desperation, could not see that the train had since left the station.

National Publicity Secretary of the former ruling party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja, said that nobody, no matter the lure, abandons a cruising liner, which he said the PDP now represented, to jump into “a sinking ship with a disoriented captain which the APC has become.”

He was probably referring to attempts by the ruling party to woo a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio from the PDP.

Ologbondiyan said, “Indeed, no one, no matter the enticement, runs into a collapsing building from where terrified, wounded and traumatized people are already taking flight for their dear lives.

“Nigerians can now see the shameless hypocrisy of the APC, which is now going about, cap in hand, to beg the same persons it haunted as corrupt and evil, seeing that it has been overrun by the tides.

“Having failed to cow such persons through threats, media trials, trumped-up corruption charges and raw violence, the APC is now seeking to ensnare them with promises of political opportunities it no longer has control over.

“The dilapidated APC, by now, ought to have known that no Nigerian will again fall for its gimmick of false promises and subject him or herself to the prison yard democracy, that it offers.”