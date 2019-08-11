<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said no amount of threats, harassment and attempts to intimidate its members and supporters by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and compromised security agents would deter it from standing together in victory, with the people of Kogi State in the November 16 governorship election.

The PDP, in a statement late Saturday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the people of Kogi State have already made up their minds to vote out the APC, which it said had only brought excruciating poverty, deprivation, suicide, impunity and total disregard to the wellbeing of citizens.

The PDP also said there must be free and fair election in the state, adding that it would resist any attempt by any one to rig the poll.

“The PDP alerts Nigerians on how gunmen dressed in military uniform have been invading homes of PDP members, including the Chairman of Okene LGA chapter of the party, Musa Adelabu, who the gunmen abducted to an unknown destination.

“Only three days ago, another vocal member of the PDP in Kogi state, Abdul-salam Kunaye, was picked up in a similar manner.

“The PDP has information that the assailants were sponsored and detailed by desperate elements in APC that have become frenetic over the overwhelming rejection of their party in Kogi state.

“The APC is aware that it has already lost grounds in Kogi State, following its woeful performance in the last four years under the outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello, and as such, it is seeking ways to muscle its way by manipulations, harassment, coercing and bullying, which will be resolutely resisted by the people of Kogi State.

“Our party has also been made aware of how a long list of Kogi citizens and PDP supporters has been submitted to certain compromised security agents and urges the Police and military high command to take steps to curb the situation.

“The PDP, in an unequivocal terms, states that it stands with the people of Kogi State in firm resistance to any heinous plot by the APC to prevent the people from voting them out in November.

“Our party therefore, demands the immediate release of our Okene LGA Chairman and all those abducted, as their incarceration is already raising tension capable of sparking serious consequences.

“The people of Kogi State are looking up to the PDP to rescue the state from tyranny and nothing can stop them from achieving their resolve of voting in the PDP, which is their party of choice, in the November 16 governorship election,” the party said.