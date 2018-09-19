Soji Adagunodo, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, has alleged that thugs on the payroll of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have made several attempts to kill Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, senator representing Osun west, is the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Adagunodo made the allegation at a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He accused the police of not making attempts to arrest the killers of Nasiru Ajasa, one of its ward leaders in Egbedore local government area of the state, despite the petition written to Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP).

Adagunode alleged that the ruling party has perfected plans to arrest 52 prominent leaders of the PDP and rig the election in its favour.

“In the last two weeks, there had been several attempts on the life of our candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, by people suspected to be thugs on the payroll of the APC leadership in Osun state.

“The attempts were manifested through coordinated attacks on the campaign rallies of the PDP in Osogbo, Ikirun and Ede.

“In spite of the various complaints by our party against these acts, the police have not deemed it fit to arrest any of the culprits or provide extra security for our candidate or at our rallies.”

The Osun governorship election is scheduled to take place Saturday.