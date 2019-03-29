<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday said it has uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress to allegedly cause confusion in Rivers State and scuttle the scheduled collation of the remaining results of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

It alleged that the APC plans to orchestrate violent disagreements and crisis at the stakeholders’ meeting scheduled by Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the collation billed for April 2-5, 2019.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement further alleged that the plot was to scuttle the exercise and stall the announcement of Governor Nyesom Wike, as the winner of the election.

He said, “In order to achieve this ignoble plot, the APC has conspired with certain compromised security agents to be bandying phantom security report in Rivers State, as a decoy for the execution of their ugly plan.”

Ologbondiyan urged the APC to note that their alleged plot had been exposed.

He added that Rivers people will never allow them to have their way.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP, therefore, cautions the APC and their co-travellers to desist from any act aimed at scuttling the scheduled collation of results.”