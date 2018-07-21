The Peoples Democratic party has said that it cannot be intimidated by security agencies in an attempt to disenfranchise its member in the coming senatorial bye-election billed for August 11, 2018.

The Bauchi State PDP Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari made the observation in an interview on Saturday.

He said that what happened in Ekiti State was a clear indication that security agencies worked for APC desperately to ensure the party’s victory.

“Let me unequivocally say that PDP will follow and respect all the laws guiding election and the nation’s constitution in its commitment towards defeating APC during the Bauchi South senatorial bye-election,” said Zainabari.

He added that the undemocratic manner the Ekiti election took place will not be allowed in Bauchi State because party supporters are already aware of the dangerous antics.

He advised INEC to adhere strictly to its promise in ensuring a free and fair election to avoid the Ekiti experience.

PDP seeks other political parties understanding to attract hitch free bye-election by educating their supporters against violence and act of brigandage.