The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented that while the nation is burning, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the troubled Katsina state.

The PDP also condemned the indefensible insensitivity of the ruling APC, to the escalated killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states and other parts of the country by terrorists.

According to PDP, the manifest numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, validate apprehensions on APC’s reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in the nation in the last six years.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said, “is it not unpardonable that while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travellers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the same troubled Katsina state?

“Is it also not provocative, vexatious and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders’ party while Nigeria burns?

“Such callous assault on the sensibility of Nigerians which amounts to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks further exposes the APC as a party that is completely unfeeling to killings, attaches no value to lives and has no commitment towards the fight against terrorism in our country.”

The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, called out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it derives from violence and bloodletting and why it attaches no value to human lives.

“Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the ‘political mercenaries’ they reportedly imported from neighbouring countries as thugs, gangsters and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop a wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of funds to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

“Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and bloodthirsty ‘political bandits’ does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.”

The PDP charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.

The PDP has again commiserated with victims of the horrific attacks, adding, “We also urge Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”