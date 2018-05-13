The Peoples Democratic Party has again chided the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying since it assumption of power, the party has been engulfed in crises, capable of driving the nation to a state of lawlessness if not checked.

The party said since its emergence, the APC and its leaders have engaged in actions aimed at instigating a breakdown of law and order among Nigerians, even in its fold as a party.

A statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday read: “APC has become a symbol and harbinger of malevolence, which by every indication, is on a sordid throttle of taking our nation to the long forgotten state of nature where only the mighty rules: the state of anarchy.

“From its cannibalistic proclivities, the world can see why the APC and its insensitive federal government care less about the lives and welfare of Nigerians, resulting in the escalation of violence, bloodletting, mass killings, extra-judicial executions, persecution of citizens, abuse of human rights, constitutional violations, including invasion of the National Assembly as well as attack on federal lawmakers and judicial officers.

“We now know the roots of APC’s harsh economic policies and massive corruption that led to the biting economic recession and its attendant hunger, starvation and lack ravaging our nation today.”

On the controversy which characterized the conduct of the APC ward congresses, the PDP mocked the ruling party saying, “Nigerians watched with bewilderment and disbelief as indescribable savagery, cruelty, violence, shooting and bloodletting enveloped the APC ward congress, which ordinarily should be a civil interaction among party members.”

The party charged Nigerians, irrespective of creed, class or sectional persuasion, to be at alert and vote in a party truly desirous of national unity and development of the Nigerian state in the 2019 general elections.