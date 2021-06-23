The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the confession by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when they gathered yesterday in Abuja for a youth conference, that their party and President Muhammadu Buhari have failed to deliver, vindicated its position that they (APC and Buhari) will leave office in 2023 without any legacy.

The PDP described the efforts by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, to have blamed President Buhari and the APC’s failure on a so-called face-off between the executive and the National Assembly as a despicable juvenile excuse for the incompetence and corruption that weighs down the Buhari administration.

The opposition party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that as the APC leaders have summoned the courage to admit that the party and Buhari presidency are a bunch of failure that have brought so much challenges to the country, “Nigerians expect them to advise Buhari to end his presidency’s recourse to false performance claims and seek help from more competent hands to manage the affairs of our country.

“The APC leaders’ confession is stating the obvious as the Buhari presidency and the APC have only succeeded in wrecking our once robust economy, and turned our country to a beggar country as well as the poverty capital of the world.”





Furthermore, the PDP said the APC has excelled in superintending over the escalation of violence and acts of terrorism which have turned Nigeria to a large killing field under its watch.

According to the PDP, “Under President Buhari leadership, corruption has been elevated as a new normal, with officials pillaging ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) and looting over N15 trillion, while mortgaging the future of our country with reckless foreign borrowing.

“APC leaders should be bold to tell President Buhari and the APC that posterity will not be kind to them for their manifest misrule, which has brought so much devastation to our country.”

It said further that: “By 2023, history would have listed the Buhari presidency and the APC as a calamitous era as well as that wind that blew no good in the life of our country.

“Of course, the APC leaders have admitted that the party is already heading to the dustbin of ignominy, as it cannot survive after the Buhari tenure.

“Our party (PDP), therefore, urges Nigerians to keep hope alive as they continue to rally on the platform of the PDP to rescue our country from the misrule of the APC.”