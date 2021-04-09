



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has expressed the urgent need for African National Congress (ANC), a South African ruling political party, and the PDP to work together to save and deepen democracy in Africa.

Speaking when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarter in Abuja last Wednesday, Secondus said his party has a lot to learn from ANC, which he described as a mass movement.

He said Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible election which is one of the biggest challenges facing the Nigeria democracy.

The PDP national chairman told his guest that the biggest problem facing Nigeria presently is insecurity.

According to him, “Nigeria is in distress as a result of the security challenges; we need help from anybody who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land.”





Secondus also commended the South African Government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, for the uncommon interest they showed in Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, which led to her victory at the contest for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general.

In his remark, the South African High Commissioner expressed the desire of his home government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent, pointing out that “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries failed to work together.”

Mseleku also observed the frequent movement of politicians from one party to another, noting that South Africa suffered similar situation in the past until it found a stabilising way by removing carpeting-crossing in their constitution.

The high commissioner was accompanied to the PDP headquarters in Abuja by First Secretary Boipelo Lefatshe while members of the PDP NWC received them led by the national chairman.