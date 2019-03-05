



As the Governorship and House of Assembly elections draw near, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Governor Willie Obiano for introducing some measures to cushion the economic hardship of the time, saying such measures were geared towards seducing voters to vote for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election.

In a statement signed by Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, the Public Relations officer of the party in Anambra State, the party said, “Chief Willie Obiano can no longer deceive the people of the state as his deceits have gone complete circle.

“It is worrisome that the APGA controlled government would at any election time suspend taxes the people have paid at the beginning of the year.

“The governor came up with his game of deceit again when he announced the suspension of taxes already paid by the people few days to the Anambra State House of Assembly election.”

Nwangwu also noted that the governor who had “embarked on merriment since his acclaimed 21/21 election victory has started disturbing the peace of the communities in the state by rolling tractors and bulldozers to roads he has clearly abandoned,” describing the action as funny and laughable.

He said the Governor Obiano could not continue to deceive the people and get away with it and that as far “PDP is concerned the circle is complete for the governor. He cannot take the good people of the state for a ride again. Enough is enough.”

He urged the people of the state to use the March 9 Assembly election to prove to the governor that they are not fools by voting for the PDP candidates in the race so that they can provide effective check to the governor’s excesses.

He said, “The House of Assembly needs quality individuals who can come up with laws that would push Anambra State to her pride of place in the comity of states and at the same time carry out their oversight functions accordingly.

“A situation where the assembly has been reduced to a rubber stamp institution that takes instructions from the governor is neither good for the state nor democracy,” he added.

Nwangwu said it was wrong to blame any voter for his choice in the presidential election because the people have the unalienable rights to vote for whoever they wish.