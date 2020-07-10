



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it won’t allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) rig the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, made this known saying the party will be equal to the task should the APC attempt to influence outcome of the elections.

In a statement released, and signed by Ologbondiyan, he said in part that the APC was planning to “use fabrications in a section of the media to arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to manipulate the Edo state governorship election for their rejected candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





“In sponsoring fake reports that PDP leaders were putting pressure on INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, on the Edo election, the APC has further exposed its hopelessness over their rejection by the Edo people and now seeks to blackmail the Commission.

“The APC, by now, should know that attempting to rig, by any way whatsoever, will surely be met with stiff resistance and dire consequences from the people.”

Ologbondiyan said in addition, “Our party counsels the APC to blame nobody but themselves for having a discredited nomination process and being stuck with a blighted candidate, who has now become a symbol of a direct affront by corrupt political godfathers and cabal to the will, ability and liberty of the people of Edo state to choose their own leader.”