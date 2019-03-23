<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress to rig the Bwari Area Council rerun election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on March 9 declared the Chairmanship election in the Bwari Area Council inconclusive.

The Returning Officer for the Bwari Area Council election, Prof Wesley Nafarda, had said the election was declared inconclusive owing to some challenges experienced in some of the polling units within the area council.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate scored 22, 711 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress scored 16, 714 votes.

From the results of eight wards out of ten wards so far released, APC won two while PDP won six.

The rerun is expected to take place in the two wards, where results were declared inconclusive. The wards are Igu ward and Kawu ward.

But speaking on the development, the Acting Chairman, PDP Bwari Area Council, Mr Bilyaminu Sani, called on the security agencies and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello to ensure that the election is conducted under a free and transparent atmosphere.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to our correspondent, he alleged that there were plans by some supporters of the APC to cause mayhem during the polls.

He said, “It is no longer news that the PDP won the chairmanship election in Bwari conducted on March 9, 2019, with a wide margin and the APC and their agents caused violence at Kawu Ward.

“They tore already collated results sheets, maim and attacked innocent corps members which subsequently led to the cancellation of elections in Kawu Ward.

“We are drawing the attention of the FCT Minister who has shown his neutrality throughout the election, our traditional and spiritual fathers, the Inspector General of Police, the FCT Commissioner of Police and the Area Commander under Bwari Area Council to this.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Chairman, APC Bwari told newsmen in a telephone interview that the party had no such plans to rig the council rerun election.

He said, “We had a meeting with INEC on Tuesday and we are ready for the election. We will not engage in acts of violence because we are ready to accept to the outcome of the election whether it favours us or not.”