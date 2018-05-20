The Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm over what it called the commencement of a vicious Federal Government induced clampdown on opposition figures.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a press conference at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Saturday.

The PDP said it was alerting Nigerians to the commencement of what it described as a desperate attempt by the APC-led Federal Government to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Ologbondiyan alleged that those targeted included individuals, main opposition figures and perceived political opponents, who expressed views different from those of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP spokesman said, “It is instructive to inform you that our leaders, particularly our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, have been receiving threats since the PDP filed a petition to the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations, detailing documented threats to democracy by the APC and its Federal Government, abuse of human rights, mass killings, extrajudicial executions, persecution of opposition and unabated constitutional violations.”

Speaking further, he said, “The PDP is aware of clandestine plots against key opposition leaders, particularly members of the PDP National Working Committee, some dissenting members of the APC, members of the civil society, opinion leaders, journalists and bloggers, who refuse to succumb to intimidation and that such persons have already been listed and currently being trailed by agents of the state.

“This has become manifest in the plot to rope members of ‘nPDP’, especially those in the National Assembly, into gun-running and murder charges just because they came out to voice their opposition to the APC government’s constitutional violations and executive brigandage in the running of our nation’s affairs.”

According to him, the Federal Government will clamp down on the opposition using wanton arrests, manhandling and detention of opposition leaders on trumped-up charges, as well as illegal invasion of their homes and businesses by agents of the state.

He explained that the PDP had discovered that apart from allegations of corruption, there were also plots to clamp down and detain opposition leaders for charges bordering on treason.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, could not be reached for comments as he was said to be attending the APC state congress in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.